Ethiopia: National Defense Force Liberated Western Part of Tigray - PM Abiy

12 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the National Defense Force has liberated the western part of Tigray Region in its operation being carried out to enforce rule of law in the region.

Currently, the army has been providing humanitarian aid including food distribution, and medical services to the inhabitants in the area, Abiy said on his facebook page today.

Stating that brutality is the soul of this greedy junta group in the TPLF, the Premier said "when the national defense force liberated Shiraro in West Tigray it has discovered dead bodies of members of the army who are murdered by the forces of the group after their arms and legs are tied. "This brutal act is heart breaking," he added.

The intention of such brutal act is to ignite vengeance reaction by provoking rage among the defense force and general public, Abiy said.

However, he said the tyrant group has missed the fact that both the people and the defense force of the country are strongly patient in their actions.

"This will be the end of the Junta. We must hurry to rescue the survivors so that we will be able to expose the atrocities committed by the junta to the world," PM Abiy stated.

Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved.

Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

