Kenya Airways Wins Three Prestigious Awards at the 27th World Travel Awards

Nairobi — Kenya's national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) has been named Africa's leading Airline Brand 2020, Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class, and Africa's Leading Airline - Economy Class at this year's prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA).

KQ Group Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said the award serves as an acknowledgment of the hard work that the team puts to make a positive difference.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything that we do and we are honored to be recognized by them. These awards reflect everyone's hard work and dedication to ensure Kenya Airways sets world-class standards across all our touch points with our customers," said Kilavuka.

Kenya also received recognition for its cocktail of epic savannah landscapes, immense herds of wildlife, and palm-fringed beaches, by being voted Africa's Leading Destination, whilst Nairobi was named Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination; with Kenyatta International, Convention Centre winning the award for Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre.

In hospitality, the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club's unique at Mount Kenya won the title of 'Africa's Leading Hotel'.

The results follow a year-long search for the world's top travel, tourism, and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

"Our winners represent the very best of Africa's travel and tourism sector and my congratulation to each of them. They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges," said Founder, World Travel Awards Graham Cooke.

WTA is the global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in travel and tourism, honoring the best from across the continent.