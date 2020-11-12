Kenya: Hawker Charged With Selling Military Uniforms He 'Bought At Gikomba'

12 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A street vendor is in trouble after he was allegedly found "selling" military uniforms in Nairobi CBD.

Samuel Waithaka Kamau is facing charges of possession of public stores after he was found with an assortment of military uniforms.

The hawker was accused of having 77 jungle jackets and 64 jungle trousers.

Mr Kamau is also accused of possessing a pair of a combat military uniform and a jungle sweater suspected to have been stolen or obtained unlawfully, on November 6 in Nairobi CBD.

However, he denied the charges before magistrate Jane Kamau of Milimani law courts and claimed he bought a bale of second-hand clothes at Gikomba market and found the fatigue inside.

The hawker told the court that he informed Nairobi Central police station boss about his "discovery" and the OCS promised to visit him and oversee their destruction but other officers arrested him before the arrival of theOCS.

Mr Kamau was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Nairobi regional head offices, who found him while on patrol on Thursday last week.

The suspect was freed on a Sh500,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.

The prosecution hinted at the possibility of dropping the charges against Mr Kamau after verifying his claims.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

