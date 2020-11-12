Zimbabwe: Manluckerz Mourns Gringo

11 November 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Condolences for the late veteran actor Lazarus Boora continue to pour in with the latest coming from musician cum author Luckson Chikutu Makandire who is known as Manluckerz in arts circles.

Manluckerz who is also an actor on his own right said the arts sector was more poorer with the death of Gringo who illuminated Zimbabwe's homes since the 1990s.

"Gringo was a great man who inspired many more, both the adults and the youth generation in Zimbabwe about the reality we lived in. He knew how to keep the morality of Zimbabweans. Gringo reminds of old times in the 90s. He didn't complicate things. We will miss him more. I send my condolences," said Manluckerz.

Gringo succumbed to cancer.

Gringo inspired a generation of actors with his witty and humor on the country's small screens.

He became a mainstay in Zimbabweans home with his shenanigans which left the audience in stitches.

Manluckers still have fond memories of Gringo when he used to grace the small screen graciously.

Gringo is set to be buried in his rural home in Rusape.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.