Mozambique: Coronavirus Death Toll Goes Above 100

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday announced a further five deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease - the largest number of deaths reported so far in a single 24 hour period, and which pushes the total death toll beyond the symbolic figure of 100.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, all five new deaths occurred in Maputo city. Four were men. Two of them were aged 62, one was 58 and one was 74 years old. The fifth victim was a 68 year old woman. All were Mozambican citizens who had been hospitalised in the capital. Three of the deaths occurred on Monday, and two on Wednesday.

This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 104. 79 of the deaths (76 per cent) occurred in Maputo city.

The Ministry release said that, to date, 205,952 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,302 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 377 were from Maputo city, 278 from Cabo Delgado, 221 from Maputo province, 153 from Zambezia, 87 from Sofala, 81 from Nampula, 70 from Manica, 22 from Tete, seven from Gaza and six from Niassa.

1,203 of the tests gave negative results, and 99 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of cases diagnosed in Mozambique since the start of the pandemic to 13,991.

All the new cases are Mozambican citizens. 62 are men or boys, and 37 are women or girls. Two are children under five years of age, and five are over 65 years old. For seven cases, no age information was available.

The majority of these cases were from Maputo city (50) and Maputo province (15). There were also 12 cases from Zambezia, eight from Sofala, seven from Manica, three from Nampula, three from Niassa and one from Cabo Delgado.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 99 new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release reported that, in the previous 24 hours, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Maputo city, but five others were admitted (four in Maputo and one in Inhambane).

Currently 52 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (45 of them in Maputo, three in Matola, two in Zambezia, one in Inhambane and one in Beira).

The Ministry announced that, over the same period, a further 211 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (160 in Maputo province, 24 in Maputo city, 13 in Sofala, eight in Niassa and six in Inhambane). The number of recoveries has now risen to 11,959, which is 85.5 per cent of all people diagnosed with the coronavirus since the first case was discovered on 22 March.

The number of Covid-19 active cases has now fallen to 1,924, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1.314; Maputo province, 247; Cabo Delgado, 179; Sofala, 48; Gaza, 36; Zambezia, 30; Tete, 28; Manica, 16; Nampula, 14; Niassa, six; Inhambane, six.