Mozambique: Inflation of Only 0.53% in October

12 November 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Inflation in Mozambique was just 0.53 per cent in October, according to the latest figures issued by the National Statistics Institute (INE), and based on the consumer price indices for the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira).

Inflation for the first ten months of the year was 1.3 per cent, and for the entire past year (1 November 2019 to 31 October 2020) it was 3.2 per cent.

Some prices did rise in October - notably tomatoes (by 6.2 per cent), chicken (1.6 per cent), unprocessed rice (1.3 per cent), and vegetable oil (1.4 per cent).

The price of some products fell over the month - notably onions (down by 2.5 per cent) and fresh fish (0.3 per cent).

Prices have been stable for the past three years. In not a single month did prices rise by as much as one per cent. 2020 began with slight price rises (0.63 per cent in January, 0.36 per cent in February, 0.22 per cent in March, and 0.52 per cent in April), followed by three months of deflation. Prices fell by 0.6 per cent in May, by 0.55 per cent in June and by 0.2 per cent in July.

The trend to rising inflation resumed again in August - but very modestly. Prices rose by 0.06 per cent in August, 0.32 per cent in September, and now 0.53 per cent in October. At this rate, Mozambique could easily end the year with an inflation rate of under two per cent.

As usual the three cities experienced slightly different inflation rates. The highest rate, of 0.63 per cent, was in Beira, followed by Maputo on 0.57 per cent, and Nampula where the average level of prices only rose by 0.34 per cent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.