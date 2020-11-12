Malawi: Mathanja, Kunje Delay MEC Votes Verification

12 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners, Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje are said to be boycotting work, delaying the start of the process regarding the verification of votes from Tuesday's by-elections at the main tally centre in Lilongwe.

MEC was supposed to start the process of verification of the votes Thursday at 9 in the morning at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) but the process delayed.

It is said Mathanga and Kunje, who were to oversee the process, were boycotting work because president Lazarus Chakwera has not yet confirmed them as MEC commissioners.

The two commissioners are not getting their monthly salary and other benefits.

President Chakwera said recently that he could not confirm them because both the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal found them and the other commissioners in the previous cohort of incompetence.

MEC on Wednesday failed to announce results for the by-elections due to unavailability of some original results sheets.

Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC spokesperson said the results would be announced Thursday after getting the original results sheets and the verification of votes exercise done.

But despite getting the original result sheets, MEC has again failed to announce the results Thursday saying the commission is still scrutinizing the null and void votes.

MEC is also checking result sheets and the complaint that was made by UTM candidate for Karonga Central Constituency Frank Mwenefumbo.

Mwafulirwa the commission will probably announce the results Friday.

