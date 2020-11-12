Botswana: Truck Sinks in Zambezi River

12 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Keamogetse Letsholo

Kasane — A truck carrying bags of salt sunk in the Zambezi River on November 9.

According to Kazungula Station Commander, Superintendent Paul Chaluza

it was alleged that the truck missed the pontoon and rolled into the river.

He however said no fatalities were recorded as the driver managed to swim and found refuge on the pontoon. Supt Chaluza said the incident

was the second one in a space of two days as another truck carrying

metals capsized on November 7 and the driver also managed to swim from the sinking truck. Supt Chaluza further pointed out that the first truck had been retrieved from the river and investigations on the two incidents were ongoing.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

