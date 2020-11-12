Malawi: Prisons Transfers Uladi Mussa to Mzimba Jail

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the centre Uladi Mussa has been transferred from Maula prison to Mzimba prison where he is to serve his five-year sentence.

Prison officials have confirmed that Mussa has been transferred from Lilongwe to the Mzimba prison in the north because his relatives from Chipoka in Salima were camping at Maula prison.

The officials said this was a security threat to Maula prison, hence the decision to transfer him.

Although he lost the 2019 parliamentary election in Salima, Mussa, a former powerful Homeland Security minister remained popular in his home area.

Mussa and former Immigration official David Kwanjana were sentenced to five years

imprisonment with hard labour each for abuse of office and one year each for neglect of official duties.

Judge Chifundo Kachale also disqualified the two from holding any public office for the next five years.

