Zimbabwe: Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Denied Bail

Hopewell Chin'ono (file photo).
12 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Maruvinga

Tormented freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been denied bail by Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa who concurred with prosecutors the scribe had "propensity" to continue committing the same nature of offences if released on bail.

The journalist was arrested on November 3 on charges of defeating the course of justice after he allegedly claimed on social media, he was in touch with prosecutors who confided in him that Zimbabwe miners boss Henrietta Rushwaya was guaranteed of bail after being caught while trying to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai via the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport some two weeks ago.

Rushwaya is a known Zanu PF activist.

In her ruling against Chin'ono, the presiding magistrate felt, by committing another offence while on bail for a July violence incitement charge, the scribe had shown defiance and could still be involved in similar misdemeanours in the event he is granted bail for his latest offence.

"Court is inclined to believe state's submissions that he has a propensity to continue committing offences as he committed this offence with another matter pending before the courts.

"In this case, accused is denied bail and has to remain in custody until trial commences," ruled the magistrate.

Chin'ono would be back in court 26 November 2020.

Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted while Chin'ono was represented by human rights lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi and David Coltart

MDC top politician and legislator Job Sikhala and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume came in solidarity with the scribe.

