Malawi: Transporters Crying Foul Over Charges On Tobacco Transportation

Lilongwe — Transporters Association of Malawi has appealed to the Tobacco Commission (TC) to consider removing the new measures put in place to regulate transporters.

According to the association, TC has instructed that individual transporters pay registration fee and Goods in Transit (GIT) fee contrary to what was being done in the past.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA) in Lilongwe on Wednesday one of the transporters, Lestina Soko, said at first they were brought in the industry as stakeholders with no charges and then a charge of the association to be registered was introduced.

She said all the charges for registration and carrying tobacco each season have been the same for the past five years.

"Now we are being told that charges have further gone to individual transporters that they have to register on their own not through the association on vehicles, membership so as to be part of the TC of which transporters feel is too high," she said.

She said when they are working with other stakeholders, for example ADMARC, they are not charged any fee.

She added that these charges will affect the individual transporters greatly because they will not able to make money.

She further said the association wants answers before they go for registration which starts in November this year and will run until end March, 2021.

"It is important that they take the concerns seriously before commencing the registration," she said.

Transporters Association of Malawi Chairperson, Michael Kadzanja, said what TC is imposing is a way of killing the association.

"The charges that have been imposed are too high that transporters who operated at a smaller scale cannot afford.

"Some transporters cannot afford things like GIT because they are too expensive. Things like GIT are that some transporters cannot afford because they are too expensive" he said.

He said TC should also remove the current registration fee of US$1, 000 that association pays should be removed completely.

"We want them to concentrate on their work of supervising farmers, growers association and how buyers are buying tobacco among others but that they should leave the issue of transport to us transporters," he said.

The association is to present their concerns to the Tobacco Commission this week.