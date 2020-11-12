Malawi: Salima District in Gender-Based Violence Campaign

1 November 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Peter Chilongo

Salima — , 2020; Salima District Council and other partners involved in gender-based violence advocacy have engaged in an anti gender-based violence campaign to sensitise communities on the evils of the malpractice.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) after a review meeting that took place on Tuesday in the district, Gender Development Officer for Salima, Friness Samaliya, said the district would take advantage of the 16 Days of Activism to sensitise communities in the district on the dangers of gender based violence.

"Every year we observe 16 Days of gender based violence from 25 November to 10 December as a nation.

"As a district, we would like to take advantage of this period to send a message to people in Salima so that they should realise that all kinds of GBV abuses whether emotional, physical, sexual or psychological are bad and they need to start taking action," said Samaliya.

She said activities to be undertaken during the period will include a solidarity march and interactive meetings with students from Salima Technical College as well as radio programs so as to reach out to many people with anti gender based violence messages.

Samaliya said many people in the district do not know that emotional, sexual and psychological torture, are cases of gender based violence, hence the need to sensitise them so that they become aware.

Commenting on the issue, Crime Prevention Officer, Davis Phiri urged both the council and all relevant stakeholders to continue sensitising people on dangers of gender based violence if such cases are to be reduced in the district.

He further encouraged people to report all kinds of gender based violence cases to relevant authorities when such incidences occur.

"It is our appeal to the people of Salima to report cases of gender based violence so that we serve people from being victimised from such malpractices," said Phiri.

In her remarks, Gender Inclusion Specialist for an organization called Justin, Christian and Power (JCM Power), Grace Kaonga, said her organisation would continue supporting partners in the fight against gender based violence.

"As part of interventions aimed at reducing gender based violence cases, we have funded various stakeholders in their activities and are also working hand in hand with the council in ensuring that such cases are minimised," said Kaonga.

She further urged people in the district to take part in protecting the rural masses from gender based violence by reporting cases to Police Victim Support Units (PVU), Gender Office and One Stop Centres (OSC) where cases of such malpractices are recorded.

The campaign is initiated by the district's Gender Technical Working Group (GTWG) with support from Salima District Council and JCM Power.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

