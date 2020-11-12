Zimbabwe: Hopewell Chin'ono Denied Bail

12 November 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa has denied bail to Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono on the grounds that he has a propensity to commit crimes if freed on bail.

Chin'ono was arrested and charged with defeating the course of justice over Twitter comments about the National Prosecuting Authority.

His lawyers have indicated that they will approach the High Court to appeal against the magistrates court ruling.

"Hopewell Chin'ono has been denied bail (again) on the basis that he "has a propensity to commit offenses". We disagree with the ruling and are filing an appeal to the High Court. He does not have any previous convictions. Our Constitution guarantees the presumption of innocence," one of his lawyers Douglas Coltart posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, his trial on separate charge of incitement of violence will run from December 7-9.

