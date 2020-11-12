Zimbabwe: Salary Increment a One Sided Affair - Teachers

Kudakwashe Hunda/The Herald
A woman displays the new $10 banknotes on her way out of a bank in Harare (file photo).
12 November 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has described the recent salary increment by the Government as a one sided affair which is shrouded in secrecy.

On Tuesday, Government announced a 40 % salary increment for civil servants which will see the lowest paid employee earning ZW$14 528 effective November 2020 with teachers taking home $18 237.

In a statement, PTUZ said the Government should talk to teachers and not make a false claim that the salary is above Poverty Datum Line (PDL).

"The problem with unilateral awards like that offered by government is that we don't know how much is the basic salary, how much are the allowances. Government should talk to teachers and not play hide and seek making the false claim that $18k is above PDL. Pay up and return to work." said PTUZ

Announcing the increment during a post Cabinet media briefing Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the new salaries will be above the Poverty Datum Line.

"Noting its obligations to pay a decent wage, Government has reviewed upwards the salary increase offer to Civil Servants to 40% which will be awarded to Deputy Director grade and below. In addition to the salary increase, the teachers will also be awarded a 10% risk allowance.

"The new basic salary package for the teacher is now ZW$18 237, which is above the Poverty Datum Line (PDL). This means that the compounded review percentage of the teacher grade salary is 1 284% since the beginning of the year. The lowest paid civil servant will receive a salary of ZW$14 528. This is effective from 1st November 2020." said Mutsvangwa.

Teachers have been on strike since the phased schools opening on September 28 after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are demanding a salary equivalent to US$520 which the Government says it cannot afford and the teachers have vowed to continue with the industrial action.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

