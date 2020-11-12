Namibia: Visually Impaired Pianist Guns for Usakos Council

Harry Rheeder (34) sees himself as a member of the Usakos Town Council after the upcoming local authority elections, and envisions a better future for his hometown.

Rheeder has been living with visual impairment all his life, and says it has given him strength.

If elected into office, he will be the first known person with visual impairment to hold a position on a local council in Namibia.

Rheeder, a husband and the father of one, is not only an aspiring politician, but also a musician.

He is known for his regular piano gigs at venues such as the Hilton Hotel and the Grove Mall in Windhoek. He also featured in the production of the United Nations' 75th anniversary song 'A better tomorrow'.

"You can call me a musical entrepreneur. It's what I love and how I earn an income," he says.

Rheeder also hosts motivational talks.

"My motto in life is: 'If you believe it, you can do it. No dream is too big'. That is exactly why I can even see myself as becoming Namibia's next president one day," he says.

Rheeder was born with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that involves the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina. He says he has always wanted to make a difference regardless of where he was.

"I came to realise if you say you don't like politics, you are actually letting other people make decisions for you. They choose how much tax you pay, what to wear, what kind of job you should do, and so on. I realised this is the place to make a real difference," he says.

Although Rheeder will be standing as one of the United Democratic Front's Usakos candidates, he says he initially approached a number of parties, asking them to give him a chance to stand for the elections, and the UDF was the only party that gave him the opportunity.

Usakos is where Rheeder's heart is since this is where he grew up and still lives.

"Not much has changed since I was just a little boy [...] because we didn't have the right people in the right positions. That is why I am ready to be elected," he says.

He says the town faces basic challenges, such as the reliable supply of potable water, the upgrading of roads and the restoration and maintenance of schools.

"These are basic elements that need to be addressed to enhance living conditions, attract investment and ensure our youth are motivated to be taught, instead of running away from school because they see no hope," Rheeder says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He does not see his visual impairment as a problem when it comes to administration.

"I have administered my life for 34 years without sight. There are people who have both eyes and see clearly, but are still blind to the issues, challenges and concerns of the people. The ability to see and lead is in one's heart," he says.

Rheeder says his impairment, however, has been his greatest challenge.

"Everywhere I went, I could not do anything without being reminded that I am disabled - even when securing a job or a relationship. But I persevered and learned to live with it and use it to my own benefit and the benefit of others. Now, I play music for a living and can enter politics, and most of all, I have a beautiful family, and I thank God every day for this blessing. I love my wife and baby so much, they are my cheerleaders."