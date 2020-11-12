Namibia: Namdia Buys Out Templesman in Namgem

THE state-owned Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) paid N$30 million to control a loss-making diamond manufacturing company that was co-owned by businessman Maurice Templesman.

Namdia bought into Okahandja-based Namgem Diamond Manufacturing Company - despite lacking the technical capacity to run the factory.

It has now passed on the management of the company to an Indian entity as a technical partner.

Namgem was in the news in 2010 over the disappearance of diamonds worth about N$40 million. To date, no one has been apprehended for this.

Before the acquisition, Namgem was a 50/50-owned company: half by the state and the other by Lazare Keplan International, a company owned by 91-year-old American diamond merchant Maurice Templesman.

Namgem, of which the board of directors is chaired by Namdia's chief executive officer, Kennedy Hamutenya, has been making losses in the past four years, and has been bailed out by shareholders all along.

Namdia, which has in the past faced allegations of selling diamonds to Dubai at low prices, confirmed it paid around N$30 million (US$1,85 million).

The state-owned agency already bailed out Namgem with around N$5,5 million since last year June.

Namdia said the N$30 million is the "fair value" of half of Namgem.

Plans to turn the company around are, however, in place, the factory's new owners say. Critics to the deal have questioned why a better technical company was not appointed before.

Some question why Hamutenya did not advise such better management then as chairman of the company.

The Namibian understands that the buy out deal was called for by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which approached Namdia to take over 50% from Lazare.

Lazare would reportedly have closed the factory if it was not bought by Namdia.

"We did not want the company to shut down entirely, and jobs lost, so we approached Namdia to buy the other half," mines minister Tom Alweendo said last month.

While it is common for companies to only buy profitable businesses, new management could improve operations and a return to profits could be seen, he said.

"This was the reason we approached Namdia; maybe they can turn it around," Alweendo said.

Further plans are for Namdia to acquire the other 50% from the state to become the sole shareholder in the company.

The Namibian understands this process has already started.

A few years ago diamonds were stolen at the same company. Hamutenya at the time was quoted as saying all indications had shown it was an inside job. No one has been apprehended for this theft to date.

Hamutenya is still a director and chairman of the Namgem board, and served with Templesman.

Namdia said its decision to buy out Templesman's company was to allow it to further participate in the diamond value chain, other than just remaining a rough diamond dealer.

It said it will not run the factory, but has appointed M Suresh Co, an Indian company, which also deals with the De Beers Group.

"Namdia presently does not possess the skills and abilities to run a diamond-cutting factory. In order to derisk the operation, so as to not incur potential losses, a technical partner was appointed to operate on own account and at own risk," Namdia said.

Namdia was formed as a price-discovery agency for the Namibian government by trading in rough diamonds on the global market and creating a Namibian footprint in the jewellery retail market.

In doing so, it would then see whether Namibia was getting the best income through De Beers by going onto the open market.

M Suresh is a listed De Beers sightholder, and deals in the diamond value chain. The famous Forevermark brand is also under its belt.

"The future operation of Namgem depends on the fulfilment of the conditions precedent in the partnership agreement with the appointed technical partner, M Suresh," Namdia said.

It is unclear if there was a competitive bid to appoint this technical partner.

NAMDIA 2020

The Namibian reported in September this year that Namdia recorded a N$95,2 million profit for the year ending February 2020 - at least N$66 million less than last year.

The company pointed to the lower profit margins and the competition of synthetic diamonds as some of the causes, while saying the 41% drop in profit was to be expected, given the circumstances.

The results as announced showed that the company sold over 253 000 carats for N$1,9 billion - this translates to an average price of US$528,64 per carat at year end, the company said - around N$8 635,39 at current prices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In February 2020, the company had a healthy balance sheet of N$410 million, just edging up slightly compared to the stock of assets at the end of 2019, which stood at N$409 million.

Assets are mainly locked in a cash and cash equivalents balance of N$272 million or 66%. On equity, the company boasts a N$328 million balance in retained income.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A

MAURICE Tempelsman, the chairperson of New York-based global diamond empire Lazare Kaplan International, has strong connections with Namibia's political kingpins, including founding president Sam Nujoma.

His Namibian business partner was Nujoma's late brother-in-law Aaron Mushimba, an empowerment magnate who died in August 2014. In 2002 the government signalled that it would implement legislation to open up the diamond market.

In her 2007 book Glitter and Greed: The Secret World of the Diamond Cartel, British investigative journalist Janine Roberts reproduces a letter allegedly written by Tempelsman to Nujoma offering a loan of N$500 million or more if the government dropped plans for independent checks of the prices De Beers paid Namibia for diamond exports.