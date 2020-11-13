Nigeria: $1m Capital - 'Govt Not Hesitant to Welcome 753 Traders in Ghana Back Home'

12 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Judd-Leonard

The government says it will not hesitate to welcome back Nigerians trading in Ghana, if that would bring a lasting solution.

It comes as 753 members of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana have presented a letter to the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja, requesting for evacuation from the Ghana.

The union says shops of Nigerian traders have been shut by Ghanaian authorities for almost an entire year.

"More so, since all diplomatic niceties at the highest level between Nigeria and Ghana have not yielded positive results, they are left with no choice than to ask for evacuation," said Ken Ukoaha, president of the union.

"Now, landlords are coming to ask us for rent. How do we pay with our shops locked up for so long; we are dying here," said a statement signed by Gabriel Odu of the NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit.

It also said that 753 signatories have expressed their willingness to return home.

"To bring a lasting solution to the issues," Dabiri-Erewa also said, "Nigeria will not hesitate to gladly and safely welcome her Citizens back to the country."

The statement also pleaded with the traders not to allow tempers rise, adding that their request will be conveyed to the relevant authorities for support to relocate them back home.

The imposition of $1m business equity on non-Ghanaians as well as other conditions have been affecting Nigerian traders in the neighbouring country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.