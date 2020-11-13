Nigeria: $1m Capital - 'Govt Not Hesitant to Welcome 753 Traders in Ghana Back Home'

The government says it will not hesitate to welcome back Nigerians trading in Ghana, if that would bring a lasting solution.

It comes as 753 members of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana have presented a letter to the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja, requesting for evacuation from the Ghana.

The union says shops of Nigerian traders have been shut by Ghanaian authorities for almost an entire year.

"More so, since all diplomatic niceties at the highest level between Nigeria and Ghana have not yielded positive results, they are left with no choice than to ask for evacuation," said Ken Ukoaha, president of the union.

"Now, landlords are coming to ask us for rent. How do we pay with our shops locked up for so long; we are dying here," said a statement signed by Gabriel Odu of the NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit.

It also said that 753 signatories have expressed their willingness to return home.

"To bring a lasting solution to the issues," Dabiri-Erewa also said, "Nigeria will not hesitate to gladly and safely welcome her Citizens back to the country."

The statement also pleaded with the traders not to allow tempers rise, adding that their request will be conveyed to the relevant authorities for support to relocate them back home.

The imposition of $1m business equity on non-Ghanaians as well as other conditions have been affecting Nigerian traders in the neighbouring country.