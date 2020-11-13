South Africa: Auditor-General of South Africa Kimi Makwetu Passing

press release

It is with heavy hearts that we learned of the passing of the outgoing Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) Kimi Makwetu. Makwetu was a phenomenal and honourable man who diligently and tirelessly served the country in upholding good governance.

His office worked closely with Good Governance Africa (GGA) on governance and service delivery projects that examined audit outcomes in municipalities.

GGA would like to extend our condolences to Kimi Makwetu's family, the national audit office and the nation at large for such a great loss. We are grateful for all the governance work that he contributed to during his time in office. We are the poorer for his loss but trust that his legacy will shine on as we continue the quest for better governance across our nation and continent.

We would also like to wish the incoming Auditor-General, Tsakani Maluleke all the best in her mandate "to strengthen our country's democracy by enabling oversight, accountability and governance in the public sector through auditing, thereby building public confidence".