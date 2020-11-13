Kenya: Ruto Donates Sh1 Million to Harambee Stars, Pledges Govt Support for Team

12 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday assured the team of government's support in their remaining 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ruto, who was at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani as Harambee Stars laboured to a 1-1 draw with Comoros in the qualifiers, gifted the national team with a Sh1 million donation to lift their spirits ahead of the second leg encounter in Moroni on Sunday.

"Pongezi (congratulations) you've done a good job, on behalf of the Government of Kenya we are very proud of you and I will support you all the way, some of us will come with you to Moroni," said Ruto, who was accompanied by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama among others.

"We expect a better game on Sunday and you have our goodwill and we wish you well," added the DP.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was also in attendance, in the match that was played behind closed doors owing to the strict Covid-19 guidelines issued by Caf and the Ministry of Health.

The lethargic and wasteful Harambee Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by the visitors, who played for over 50 minutes with a man less.

Youssef M'Changama had given the visitors the lead on 26 minutes with a well-struck free-kick. He, however, turned from hero to villain when he was sent off with five minutes remaining in the opening half for a second bookable offence.

After huffing and puffing for the better part of the game, Masud Juma volleyed home the equaliser in the 65th minute.

Kenya remain second in Group G of the 2021 Cameroon qualifiers after drawing all the three matches while the minnows top the pool on five points.

