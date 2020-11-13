Kenya: Anthony Ndiema, Wife Elated as They Welcome Baby Number 4

Media personality Anthony Ndiema and wife Nenoh Ndiema have welcomed their fourth born child.

Ndiema, who could not hide his joy, posted about baby Eliana Nelel Ndiema on his Instagram page.

I have so much to say about you and about our marriage 😊 God has been good to us! 🙏🏾We have created great memories. 9 Years later and you have become such an admirable wife, mother, sister and friend. Happy Anniversary my Kalenjin flavor @nenohndiema 😍 Looking forward to an amazing 10th year.

In a photo showing his daughter's hand and face partly Ndiema wrote, "It's with lots of joy that we welcome our 4th born baby, Eliana Nelel Ndiema. Psalms 127:5. Glory to God."

Ndiema and Nenoh have three other children, two girls and a boy.

Following the announcement, celebrities, media colleagues and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple for their newest bundle of joy.

Joyce Omondi wrote, "Congratulations."

Billy Miya posted, "Pole Kwa kazi ngumu kaka, najua kumtafuta mtoto sio kazi ya watoto... 😂😂"

Lucie Muhia commented, "Congratulations Ndiema! Your quiver is filling up😝"

Deejay Celeb posted, "Congratulations 🎊"

Dj soxxy said, "Congratulations bro. 👏👏