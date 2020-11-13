Kenya: Anthony Ndiema, Wife Elated as They Welcome Baby Number 4

12 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Media personality Anthony Ndiema and wife Nenoh Ndiema have welcomed their fourth born child.

Ndiema, who could not hide his joy, posted about baby Eliana Nelel Ndiema on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

I have so much to say about you and about our marriage 😊 God has been good to us! 🙏🏾We have created great memories. 9 Years later and you have become such an admirable wife, mother, sister and friend. Happy Anniversary my Kalenjin flavor @nenohndiema 😍 Looking forward to an amazing 10th year.

A post shared by Anthony Ndiema (@antondiema) on Dec 13, 2019 at 8:06am PST

In a photo showing his daughter's hand and face partly Ndiema wrote, "It's with lots of joy that we welcome our 4th born baby, Eliana Nelel Ndiema. Psalms 127:5. Glory to God."

View this post on Instagram

God is so good. It's with lots of joy that we welcome our 4th born baby, Eliana Nelel Ndiema😊 Psalms 127:5 Glory to God🙌🏾

A post shared by Anthony Ndiema (@antondiema) on Nov 10, 2020 at 2:12am PST

Ndiema and Nenoh have three other children, two girls and a boy.

View this post on Instagram

♥️♥️

A post shared by Anthony Ndiema (@antondiema) on Nov 2, 2020 at 11:39pm PST

Following the announcement, celebrities, media colleagues and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple for their newest bundle of joy.

Joyce Omondi wrote, "Congratulations."

Billy Miya posted, "Pole Kwa kazi ngumu kaka, najua kumtafuta mtoto sio kazi ya watoto... 😂😂"

Lucie Muhia commented, "Congratulations Ndiema! Your quiver is filling up😝"

Deejay Celeb posted, "Congratulations 🎊"

Dj soxxy said, "Congratulations bro. 👏👏

