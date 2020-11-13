Ethiopia: 'No Way' to Get Vital Humanitarian Aid Into Ethiopia's Tigray Region, UN Warns

Rod Waddington/Flickr
Tigray, Ethiopia in 2014.
12 November 2020
UN News Service

With telephone lines still cut and transport links disrupted, it is impossible for humanitarians to get vital supplies into Ethiopia's Tigray region or assess evolving humanitarian needs, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said.

"With road closed, food, health and other emergency supplies have currently no way to make it into Tigray making prepositioning or re-stocking impossible", the UN emergency relief agency said in an update issued on Thursday.

"Telephone lines remain cut making information flow and corroboration of media reports very difficult for the humanitarian community, as well as to monitor population movement and additional humanitarian needs", it added.

In addition, banks are reportedly closed, and vehicles banned from the roads in and out of the region. There are already shortages of basic commodities, impacting the most vulnerable first.

Violence erupted last week in Tigray involving federal and local forces, following the reported takeover of an army base in the Tigrayan capital, Mekelle, after which the Prime Minister ordered a military offensive.

In a statement issued at that time, the Secretary-General called for "immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and ensure a peaceful resolution to the dispute".

Concern for civilians

OCHA has also voiced concern for the protection of civilians, especially children, women, elderly persons and the disabled, amidst the hostilities.

"Existing child protection risks are likely to be exacerbated by the ongoing hostilities", it added, noting the high risk of children being separated from their parents or caregivers, which would expose them to abuse and exploitation.

There are also worries over damage to crops by desert locusts, worsening food insecurity, and the spread of COVID-19.

Committed to staying

OCHA also reiterated that the UN and its partner organizations are "committed to staying and delivering humanitarian assistance" and that a response plan for Tigray region is being rapidly developed.

According to OCHA, there are some 600,000 food beneficiaries in the region, about 100,000 internally displaced persons, and some 96,000 refugees.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.