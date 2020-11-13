Rwanda: Policemen Arrested in Vehicle Mechanical Inspection Scam

Rwanda National Police (RNP) have arrested three people for soliciting bribes from motorists seeking automobile inspection services and issuing mechanical certificate to un-roadworthy vehicles.

The trio, including two police officers attached to Remera-based automobile inspection centre, was paraded to the media on Thursday, November 12, at the Metropolitan Police headquarters in Remera.

They are Police Constables (PCs); Fabien Nshimiyimana and Christophe Ntibarutimana, and Alex Nzeyimana, a civilian.

Police spokesperson, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera said that they were arrested on Wednesday, November 11, following investigations.

"There was information about people, who masquerade as Police brokers in automobile inspection services. During the process, we arrested Nzeyimana and the two police officers attached to Remera automobile inspection centre.

They had just received Frw170,000 from a motorist and issued a mechanical certificate to a defective vehicle after overriding the process," said Kabera.

The vehicle in question was also impounded.

"We understand there are other vehicles that acquired certificates through these illegal processes, and they will be traced and impounded. We remind the general public that Rwanda National Police has no brokers in its services and whoever calls himself a Police broker is a scammer tarnishing the image of the Police and should be reported and arrested," CP Kabera warned.

He emphasized that such criminal acts affect Police services and pose insecurity to people and their property.

"Corruption or bribery in such traffic services affects the safety of people and their property. It becomes worse if such insecurity is caused by those charged with ensuring road safety.

These police officers soliciting bribes from motorists and issuing mechanical certificates to un-roadworthy vehicles are basically contributing to insecurity on roads caused by dud vehicles that acquire certificates through such criminal process."

He reminded the public that giving or receiving bribes carry the same weight of penalty and warned against going through such "criminal shortcuts", which can contribute to fatal accidents.

According to article 4 of the Law on Fighting Against Corruption, any person, who offers, solicits, accepts or receives, by any means, an illegal benefit for himself/herself or another person in order to render or omit a service under his or her mandate commits an offense.

Upon conviction, the offender is liable to imprisonment for a term of more than five years but not more than seven years, with a fine of three to five times the value of the illegal benefit solicited or received.

"If a car owner cannot bring it themselves, instruct the driver to go through the due process because it's for your own safety. If someone tells you that he or she is a broker, report them.

If a Police officer asks for money to override the process, he or she is breaking the law and putting your life in danger... there is no need of covering up for such officers. Fighting corruption and poor service delivery is an individual and collective responsibility," the spokesperson said.

He emphasised that RNP does not tolerate officers, who engage in criminal acts adding that they are equally charged in courts like any other Rwandan.