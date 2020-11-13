Rwanda: Tennis - Hakizumwami to Join Itf Centre in Morocco

Rwandan youngster Junior Hakizumwami has been selected for a scholarship programme at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) High-Performance Training Centre in Morocco.

He will join the centre in January 2021.

Hakizumwami, 14, landed the scholarship after posting impressive results in different competitions in the region, and on the continent, during his previous one-year spell at the Kenya-based regional ITF centre.

In an interview with Weekend Sport on Thursday, Théoneste Karenzi - President of the Rwanda Tennis Federation, confirmed the development, noting that it is a win for him and Rwanda tennis.

"This is another milestone for Junior (Hakizumwami) and we are happy for him. We have to raise about Rwf4 million to facilitate his travel, but I believe it will not be an issue. We will work with the sports ministry to get it," said Karenzi.

He further noted that Hakizumwami's talent inspires the local tennis body to establish an academy in the country where more talents can be nurtured "since slots at the ITF centres are limited and very competitive."

At the age of 12, in March 2018, Hakizumwami won the East African U12 Championships held in Kigali before representing the country - and East Africa - at the African Championships later that year in Morocco.

Earlier year, he was offered a one-year scholarship to concurrently pursue academic studies and professional tennis training in Kenya but his programme was hugely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.