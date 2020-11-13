Nigeria Won't Relax Covid-19 Rules During Christmas - Official

12 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Aliyu said that Nigeria is currently worried with the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe hence the need to enforce the COVID-19 rules during the holiday season.

The Nigerian government through its Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said that there will be no relaxing of the COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Christmas season.

The coordinator of the PTF, Sani Aliyu, stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the daily briefing of the pandemic.

Mr Aliyu said that Nigeria is currently worried with the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, hence the need to enforce the COVID-19 rules during the holiday season.

While speaking on international travels, the coordinator advised all holiday seekers to suspend their trips and stay in the country as Nigeria would ensure that every incoming passenger would undergo the travel rules in the country.

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, also advised both incoming and outgoing travelers to suspend their travels if it was not necessary.

Mr Ihekweazu also said that apart from COVID-19, other cases like Ebola, yellow fever are growing in Congo DR and that is why it was important that non essential travels should be suspended.

According to some health experts, there could be a resurgence of the virus if the safety guidelines to curtail its spread are not adhered to.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.