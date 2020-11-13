Rwanda: Basketball - Kenyan Coach Owuor Linked With Move Back to APR

13 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Kenyan Cliff Owuor has been linked with a move back to APR basketball club for yet another stint as the army side's head coach.

Weekend Sport understands that, over the last couple of weeks, Owuor has been in talks with the APR management and the two parties are close to reaching an agreement.

A source in position of knowledge about the ongoing talks told this publication that "Cliff (Owuor) will rejoin APR in the coming weeks, he has already agreed on personal terms with the club."

Owuor was APR's head coach for 11 years, between 2005 and 2016, during which he guided the black-and-white side to four league titles and the 2008 Fiba Africa Zone V club championship.

APR finished fourth last season.

