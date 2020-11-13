Ethiopian Airlines Wins Award

13 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced that it has won the 'Overall Excellence for Outstanding Crisis Leadership 2020 Award,' of the Global Finance magazine. The award recognises companies that went above and beyond in responding to the global pandemic crisis and in assisting their customers, protecting their employees and providing critical support to society at large.

Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked, "We are glad to have won the 'Overall Excellence for Outstanding Crisis Leadership 2020 Award', which recognises our distinct capabilities of successful management of multiple crises taking place simultaneously like a perfect storm.

"During the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in panic, fear and hopelessness in the industry; we have demonstrated resilience, agility and speed of decision-making and special competency in fast redeployment of organizational resources to our cargo division to airlift life-saving COVID-19 PPE and medical supplies.

"We have reconfigured 25 passenger airplanes for cargo only flights and we also availed the remaining passenger airplanes for repatriation of stranded people to connect with their loved ones back home.

"As a socially responsible airline, we stood in solidarity with the world during the unprecedented crisis and served communities around the globe to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic challenges. We are ready to repeat the remarkable and globally recognized success in leading the fast delivery of life-saving PPE's with similar delivery speed and professional handling during the forthcoming global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine."

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

