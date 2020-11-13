Rwanda: Covid-19 - PSG Academy Operations in Rwanda Delayed By French Lockdown

13 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

France's return to total lockdown has forced Paris Saint-Germain to again delay opening its football academy in Rwanda.

The academy is part of a three-year deal that was signed in last December between Rwanda and the French football giants.

With the partnership, among other agreements, PSG will promote Rwandan brands and the country as a tourism destination of choice.

The academy was expected to start operations in October, but saw the schedule was affected after the coronavirus pandemic forced France back into total lockdown since October 29.

With the lockdown, the PSG delegation is unable to travel to Rwanda for the launch.

"France has gone back to total lockdown and that has put the academy opening on hold because the PSG delegation can't travel right now," Oleg Karambizi, the advisor to the Minister of Sports, told this publication.

"The launch of the academy depends on how soon the lockdown will be lifted in France."

He added: "Everything is in place on our side, except a few details we can't do anything about without their presence."

This is the second time the academy's opening has been pushed to a later date due to Covid-19.

In September, the Sports Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Didier Maboko Shema, revealed that the academy was initially set to settle in Huye between May and September before becoming operational effective September 20.

Despite the second postponement, Maboko says that the ministry is 'in touch' with the French giants to successfully open its academy in Rwanda as agreed a year ago.

According to its mandate, the PSG Academy aims at supporting Rwandan youngsters reach their full potential through organizing high level training for both young talents and coaches, and enabling access to expertise offered by France's most successful football club.

In July, Rwanda football legend Jimmy Mulisa was shortlisted for the Technical Director role at the soon to be launched PSG Academy.

He is vying for the position with Musanze FC Coach Innocent Seninga, a former assistant coach of the national team.

However, the club delegation's failure to travel to Rwanda delayed the recruitment process.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.