Rwanda: Covid-19 - PSG Academy Operations in Rwanda Delayed By French Lockdown

France's return to total lockdown has forced Paris Saint-Germain to again delay opening its football academy in Rwanda.

The academy is part of a three-year deal that was signed in last December between Rwanda and the French football giants.

With the partnership, among other agreements, PSG will promote Rwandan brands and the country as a tourism destination of choice.

The academy was expected to start operations in October, but saw the schedule was affected after the coronavirus pandemic forced France back into total lockdown since October 29.

With the lockdown, the PSG delegation is unable to travel to Rwanda for the launch.

"France has gone back to total lockdown and that has put the academy opening on hold because the PSG delegation can't travel right now," Oleg Karambizi, the advisor to the Minister of Sports, told this publication.

"The launch of the academy depends on how soon the lockdown will be lifted in France."

He added: "Everything is in place on our side, except a few details we can't do anything about without their presence."

This is the second time the academy's opening has been pushed to a later date due to Covid-19.

In September, the Sports Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Didier Maboko Shema, revealed that the academy was initially set to settle in Huye between May and September before becoming operational effective September 20.

Despite the second postponement, Maboko says that the ministry is 'in touch' with the French giants to successfully open its academy in Rwanda as agreed a year ago.

According to its mandate, the PSG Academy aims at supporting Rwandan youngsters reach their full potential through organizing high level training for both young talents and coaches, and enabling access to expertise offered by France's most successful football club.

In July, Rwanda football legend Jimmy Mulisa was shortlisted for the Technical Director role at the soon to be launched PSG Academy.

He is vying for the position with Musanze FC Coach Innocent Seninga, a former assistant coach of the national team.

However, the club delegation's failure to travel to Rwanda delayed the recruitment process.