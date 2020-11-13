Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

12 November 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Shambuqo (1), and, Om-Hajer (1) in Gash Barka Region.

Both patients are nationals who returned from Ethiopia and Sudan recently.

On the other hand, six patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (5) and Anseba (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 444.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 493.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

12 November 2020

