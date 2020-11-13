Nigeria: AFD Assists IFAD With €300m Loan to Help Rural Farmers Tackle Climate Change, Hunger

13 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Ewepu

Abuja — A French development agency, Agence Française de Développement, AFD, Thursday, assisted the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, with €300 million loans to help small scale farmers tackle climate change and huger.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by AFD and IFAD, in which the loan is for basically small-scale farmers living in high-risk countries in order to build their capacity and resilience to shocks and increase their productivity.

According to the President, IFAD, Gilbert Houngbo, the organization is focusing on where there are most vulnerable countries with high population of poor people.

Houngbo also appreciated and commended the French Government for their huge contribution, because the loan demonstrates France's strong commitment to investing in rural people.

He said: "If we want a world without hunger and poverty we have to focus our attention on the most vulnerable places where the poorest people live - and this is in rural areas.

"This loan demonstrates France's strong commitment to investing in rural people, as well as the role of IFAD in assembling development finance to fight climate change in line with the Paris Agreement."

However, the statement expressed worry as estimates show that climate change could push 100 million people into poverty by 2030, with those working in agriculture suffering most.

"This is likely to result in more hungry people. Almost 690 million people went hungry in 2019 - up by nearly 60 million compared to five years ago. COVID-19 could increase that number by an additional 135 million by the end of this year, with poverty expected to increase for the first time in decades.

"This sovereign loan from AFD aims to reverse these trends. The funds will be used to help rural small-scale farmers to increase their productivity, better manage scarce natural resources, access new markets and financial services, and build their resilience to a changing climate", the statement added.

On the part of AFD in the statement which recognizes that farmers grow 50 percent of global food calories, and these investments have a significant impact on the world's food supplies.

"AFD has collaborated with IFAD on various activities, including strengthening agricultural and weather risk management, co-financing projects in Cuba and Angola, and building the capacities of African farmers' organizations.

"AFD has contributed UD$ 292 million to IFAD since the creation of the Fund, and previously provided it with a loan of €200 million", it disclosed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.