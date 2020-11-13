Gambia: Barrow to Lay Foundation Stone for D1.6 Billion Road Project in NBR

The president of The Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow, would on Saturday, 14th November, 2020 preside over the laying of a foundation stone for the construction of 86 kilometer North Bank Rural Roads Project at Ngayen Sanjal in Sabach Sanjal District, by 1pm and at Kaur by 4pm, respectively.

Meanwhile, the meeting will continue on Monday 16th November 2020 at Kerr-GIBI in Upper Saloum by 1pm.

The road project comprises two lots: Lot 1 awarded to Arezki Construction Company Limited starts from Saba Sukoto to Bambali, Sarakunda to Ngayen Sanjal, covering a distance of 38 kilometers.

Lot 2 is awarded to CSE Company, covering Kaur to Jimbala, Kaur to Kerr Uldeh and Kaur-Janneh Kunda to the Senegalese Border Village of Kerr Chaindu - a total distance of 48 kilometers.

The project, which is estimated to cost GMD1.6 billion, is entirely funded by the Gambia Government.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure (MoTWI) and the National Roads Authority (NRA) are the executing/implementing agencies.

PACE ENGINEERING JV GAMECS is the consultant. The project is expected to last 16 months and the completion of the project would be an important addition to the national secondary roads network, thereby improving rural-urban connectivity and push towards the attainment of one city-state.

Attendance to the event is open to all, especially communities around the region.

By Lamin Njie

Assistant Information Officer

Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure

