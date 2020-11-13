Gambia: Barrow to Lay Foundation Stone for D1.6 Billion Road Project in NBR

12 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The president of The Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow, would on Saturday, 14th November, 2020 preside over the laying of a foundation stone for the construction of 86 kilometer North Bank Rural Roads Project at Ngayen Sanjal in Sabach Sanjal District, by 1pm and at Kaur by 4pm, respectively.

Meanwhile, the meeting will continue on Monday 16th November 2020 at Kerr-GIBI in Upper Saloum by 1pm.

The road project comprises two lots: Lot 1 awarded to Arezki Construction Company Limited starts from Saba Sukoto to Bambali, Sarakunda to Ngayen Sanjal, covering a distance of 38 kilometers.

Lot 2 is awarded to CSE Company, covering Kaur to Jimbala, Kaur to Kerr Uldeh and Kaur-Janneh Kunda to the Senegalese Border Village of Kerr Chaindu - a total distance of 48 kilometers.

The project, which is estimated to cost GMD1.6 billion, is entirely funded by the Gambia Government.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure (MoTWI) and the National Roads Authority (NRA) are the executing/implementing agencies.

PACE ENGINEERING JV GAMECS is the consultant. The project is expected to last 16 months and the completion of the project would be an important addition to the national secondary roads network, thereby improving rural-urban connectivity and push towards the attainment of one city-state.

Attendance to the event is open to all, especially communities around the region.

By Lamin Njie

Assistant Information Officer

Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure

GIZ donates 30 motorbikes to GPF

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.