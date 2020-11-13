Gambia in Grip of Rising Pornography

12 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Chief inspector Cherno Bah of The Gambia Police Force has said that pornography is becoming a rising issue in the county especially around the industrial area.

Inspector Bah who was speaking during a Cybersecurity Awareness campaign organised by the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure (MOICI) on Sunday, also added that as law enforcement officers they have series of cyber incidents in their activities, citing a case of attack on financial institutions and revenge porn or nude pictures of people.

"In pornographic cases these are people who filmed others naked being aware or unaware and put it on viral on social media. This is one of the major things affecting people in the communities," he said.

He advised people to deem it necessary now to be very mindful of the type of information they put on social media, adding that cases of (financial institution and pornography) are the two major issues they are encountering as law enforcement officers in the areas of cyber crime.

"In Gambia Police Force we have a system in place in which when a case arises, there are procedures and elements. As an ICT officer we also stop at the back end by giving technical support but we don't handle cases."

Inspector Bah noted that after giving technical support, they would give out materials to the investigator who would later proceed and defend it at the court level.

"As an ICT officer, we try to apprehend the gadgets of that particular suspect. We also try to get access to all the emails of the suspect. We also try to work with other countries if there is a network."

He therefore, advised people to carefully check the type of information they put on their social media particularly pictures and videos.

