Gambia: GAF to Face Teungueth in CAF Champions League Preliminary

The Gambia Armed forces male team is drawn against Senegalese champions Teungueth FC in the first face of the CAF preliminary rounds. The draw was held at the CAF secretarial in Cairo on Monday 9 November 2020.

The winner of the tie will square up with Moroccan giant RAJA Casablanca in the second round of the preliminaries of this season champion's league.

Reacting to the draw, head coach of The Gambia Armed Forces Ebrima Jatta, described the draw as fair.

"Yes it is a fair draw for us as it would not take us 8 hours to be in Senegal. It is unlike previous years, where traveling in other part of Africa was very hectic," he stated.

The last time The Gambia Armed Forces played a competitive match was back in March when the league was halted by The Gambian Football Federation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and head coach Jatta is aware of the task ahead of him and his team.

"To be honest we are doing all our best in making sure we get something out of this game. We are indeed blessed to be part of this year's CAF champions League preliminaries. Being labeled underdogs would not put us in the competition as a show off team. We are going out there to show the entire world that Gambian teams and players have some qualities to show to bigger countries around the continent."

In another development, Telecommunications giant (Gamtel) will face TAS de Casablanca in the first face of the CAF confederation cup competition. The winner in that tie will face ESAE FC of Benin.

The Gambia Armed Forces and Gamtel will be representing The Gambia in this year's CAF competitions after finishing second and third places on the table standings before the league was declared null and void by GFF due to Covid-19.

Real De Banjul were leading the table but decline the chance to participate in this year's champions league thus giving a chance to GAF to compete in this year's championship.

