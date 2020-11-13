Gambia/Gabon: Gambia Faces Gabon in AFCON Qualifiers Today

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions will face Gabon in their group D encounter of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers today, Thursday at Franceville at 4.30 p.m.

Coach Tom Santfiet and his charges will vie to thump the Gabonese in the first-leg tie today to bag the vital three points to extend their lead in group D of the qualifiers after thrashing Angola 3-1 in their opening qualifier match before drawing 2-2 with Democratic Republic of Congo in their second group tie in November 2019.

Gabon is occupying second-spot in group D with 4 points and will skirmish to trounce The Gambia in the first-leg clash today to secure top-spot in group D of the qualifiers.

Democratic Republic of Congo will play against Angola in the other group D match.

The Congolese are setting third-place in group D with 2 points after two group matches following their goalless draw with Gabon before their 2-2 draw with The Gambia.

Meanwhile, Angola remained rock-bottom in group D of the qualifiers with zero point after slipping to The Gambia 3-1 and Gabon 2-1 in their two opening group matches.