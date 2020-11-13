Gambia: Giz Donates 30 Motorbikes to GPF

The German cooperation in The Gambia has donated 30 motorbikes to the Gambia Police Force to reinforce the mobility of Gambian police.

The presentation was held at the police headquarters in Banjul on Tuesday 10 November, 2020.

Anita Martin, representative GIZ liaison office in The Gambia said Germany has been supporting the development of police structures around Africa since 2008 with a programme to build and strengthen police structures.

"The programme is currently active in 9 African countries at the Africa Union and the secretariat of the G5 Sahel."

She added that these motorbikes would help the police to reach the remote areas of The Gambia that is difficult to access.

"We also assisted the Gambian Police Force earlier this year in its fight against the COVID 19 with sanitation material."

Mamour Jobe, Inspector General of Police thanked the donors for their kind gesture for assisting the police in many areas including training and rehabilitations.

He mentioned that the motorbikes would enhance the operation challenges the police face especially when going about their normal duties.

"The identified areas of support are human resource management to strengthen administrative and management capacities, public relations to improve exchanges between the police and civil society in PR work and police complaint mechanism."

Malte Locknitz, the representative of the German Embassy said the government of The Gambia in 2017 took to a comprehensive security sector reform saying that the German government decided to support.

He added that when it comes to security sector reform, a functional and reliable police force which is working and acting on the body of transparent and democratic standard is important for the society.

"We believe that the advancement of the protective police services in The Gambia is important for the citizen.'