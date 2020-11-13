Sudan: Public Urged to Observe Covid-19 Precautions Amid Second Wave of Infections in Sudan

12 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman / Khartoum / El Gezira — Omdurman Islamic University has imposed a fine of SDG300* for anyone who fails to wear a face mask within the university. Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health issued a decision requiring adherence to the precautionary measures and health guidelines.

The guidelines include social distancing, keeping a safe distance (1.5 metres at least) in offices, and the commitment to wearing a face mask in the ministry.

The decision stipulates not to allow entry to the ministry without permission, in addition to adhering to standards to ensure safety and public health, including hand hygiene, avoiding contact with surfaces exposed to pollution, and reducing gatherings as much as possible.

On Wednesday, the Ministry announced that the Federal Minister of Health, Dr Osama Ahmed Abdel-Rahim, has been infected with the Coronavirus, and both the Director of the General Administration of Primary Health Care and the Director of the General Department of Curative Medicine at the Ministry have also been infected with COVID-19.

The Governor of El Gezira, Abdallah Idris opened an isolation centre yesterday for coronavirus patients, which was established in partnership between the Ministry of Health in the state and the World Child Care Organization.

The centre contains 20 beds equipped for intermediate and regular care, an oxygen centre, in addition to a medical incinerator and sterilisation aids.

The governor stressed the need to raise awareness among citizens of the dangers of coronavirus and ways to transmit the disease and prevent it.

On Wednesday, the High Committee for Health Emergencies announced the beginning of the second wave, explaining that the infections recorded since the beginning of November amounted to 707 cases, which exceeded the cases recorded at the beginning of the first wave.

It urged the youth of the revolution to fully cooperate with the health authorities to implement health guidelines and requirements at the neighbourhood level and organize gatherings At gas stations, ovens, points of sale, etc.

