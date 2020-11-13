Sudan: Justice Minister - 'Transitional Justice Needed to Build a Viable and Sustainable Democratic System in Sudan'

12 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's Minister of Justice, Nasreldin Abdelbari, has stressed the need "to achieve transitional justice* to build a viable and sustainable democratic system through the constitutional commitments derived from the Constitutional Document, and the revolutionary commitments derived from the slogan of the December Revolution, freedom, peace, and justice".

Addressing the final consultative session on the draft law of the Transitional Justice Commission on Wednesday in Khartoum, the Minister of Justice indicated the need to protect human rights and build a future based on tolerance and a sense of safety. Pointing to cases in which human rights have been violated in the past.

The minister explained that transitional justice is a necessary condition for liberation from the past tragedies resulting from human rights violations committed during the era of government.

Abdelbari warned: "Noting that any successful and comprehensive transitional justice must include accountability, truth, reconciliation and reforming deep institutions that prevent the recurrence of past violations," explaining that transitional justice processes that focus on reconciliation only, cannot succeed. Transitional justice processes that focus on accountability only, also cannot succeed.

He said that it would be better for the Transitional Justice Commission to be established to lead the first consultations on the concept of transitional justice and how to achieve it, and then write the law.

Abdelbari affirmed that transitional justice is a necessary condition to get rid of the congestion that inhabits our hearts and disrupts our lives, as a result of our past violations. Noting the importance of consulting on the draft transitional justice law that defines the conceptual and institutional frameworks for the transitional justice process that are related to the achievement of comprehensive justice, social peace, political stability, and a complete democratic transition.

*Transitional justice consists of judicial and non-judicial measures implemented in order to redress legacies of human rights abuses. Such measures include criminal prosecutions, truth commissions, reparations programmes, and various kinds of institutional reforms. Transitional justice is enacted at a point of political transition from violence and repression to societal stability (or at times years later) and it is informed by a society's desire to rebuild social trust, repair a fractured justice system, and build a democratic system of governance.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Thousands Flee to Sudan as Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict Escalates
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.