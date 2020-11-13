Kenya: Covid-19 Caseload Rises as More Deaths Reported

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenya has risen to 66,723 after 919 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday.

The national death toll has also risen to 1,203, following the death of 23 more patients.

CS Kagwe said 414 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 44,040.

The CS also announced that to date there are 2,207 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the virus, resulting in 23 deaths.

Admitted patients

From the new cases, Nairobi County has 345, followed by Mombasa 98, Nakuru 76, Kilifi 74, Kiambu 44 and Kericho 41.

Other cases were reported in Trans Nzoia 32, Kisumu 31, Uasin Gishu 24, Kajiado 18, Nyeri 17, Kwale 14, Taita Taveta 13, Machakos 10, Siaya 9, Turkana 9, Embu 7, Lamu 7, Meru 7, West Pokot 6, Kisii 5, Murang'a 5, Narok 5, Marsabit 5, Bomet 3, Homa Bay 3, Laikipia 2, Kirinyaga 2 and Nandi 2.

Nyandarua, Migori, Vihiga and Kakamega reported one new infection each.

Meanwhile, 1,279 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, with 6,102 on home-based isolation and care.

The CS said 60 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 35 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 89 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 71 are in the general wards and 18 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).