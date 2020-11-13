Kenya: Five Nurses to Be Awarded for Efforts in Fight Against Diabetes

Five nurses from different hospitals in the country are set to be rewarded for their outstanding performance and contributions to diabetic patients.

The Diabetes Management Resource Centre (DMRC) announced the nomination of the five nurses ahead of the World Diabetes Day on November 14.

The five nominees are Jane Gitahi of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Eldoret, Gladys Chesire of Nakuru Provincial Hospital, Joyce Mbugua of Thika Level 5 Hospital, Nerea M' Mbolo of Jaralam Hospital and Merolyne Adhiambo of MP Shah Hospital.

"Members who nominated these five nurses praised them for their selflessness, kindness, knowledge, and experience in managing diabetes, support and availability, excellent listening skills among many other positive attributes," said DMRC founder Duncun Motanya.

The nurses will be feted in a campaign dubbed "Nurses Make the Difference" on World Diabetes Day.

The DMRC team will visit the five nurses at their workplaces and reward them.

The top nurse will receive Sh50,000 while the other four nominees will be gifted with shopping vouchers worth Sh5,000 each.

Selfless services

The nomination and voting exercise opened early October to DMRC members and people with diabetes on the centre's social media platforms. Voting closed on November 6, 2020.

The DMRC founder said the initiative will greatly motivate nurses to offer selfless services to their patients.

"Having nurses who give continuous support to patients and employ an inclusive model will not only make it easier to control diabetes, but also increase diabetes awareness," said Motanya.

"For a long time, nurses' role has been overlooked, yet they play a crucial role in the diabetes management multi-disciplinary team. I am happy IDF recognises the special role played by nurses," he added.

Motanya also urged the government to invest in training nurses to offer specialised care, management, and treatment of non-communicable disease, particularly diabetes, which is lacking in most facilities.

Type-1 diabetes is not preventable but can be managed with insulin injections.

Type-2 diabetes is a mostly preventable and treatable non-communicable disease rapidly increasing in numbers worldwide.

Every year, the World Diabetes Day focuses on a theme related to diabetes.

The theme of this year's World Diabetes Day is Promoting Nurses' Role in the Prevention and Management of Diabetes.