Liberia: LRA Certificates Several Rural Tax Business Offices Across the Country

The Rural Tax Division of the Liberia Revenue Authority, LRA, has certificated a number of Tax Administrators, TA, assigned at least seven of its Tax Business Offices with location around the country.

The Rural Tax Division Manager, Mrs Clara Goba Harris, welcoming the rural tax team at the honoring and recognition ceremony held recently at LRA headquarters in Monrovia disclosed, that the selected individuals and their respective tax business offices have proven to be excellent in their job of collecting lawful rural tax revenues for the country.

The rural tax boss named, Harper in Maryland, Ganta in Nimba, Buchanan in BASSA, Marshall in Margibi among others as being among the high performing LRA rural tax offices, and individuals that way exceeded the projected revenue for the fiscal year under review.

Manager Harris further asserted that individual tax administrators assign at these various up country locations have since the last fiscal year and up to present, maintain a steady rise in their quarterly revenue generation something which she said, is highly commendable especially with the application of global best tax revenue practices in a professional manner that keeps enhancing their collection efforts despite the many challenges they are faced with.

The Deputy Commissioner General for Administrative Affairs, DCGAA, Aaron B. Kollie and the Commissioner for Domestic Revenue, Darlingston Talery in remarks, both recognize the many difficulties and challenges regularly faced by many tax revenue administrators with assignments in rural Liberia. The two members of top management went on to reaffirm the institution's continuous commitment to supporting their individual domestic revenue mobilization endeavor.

The two Senior LRA Commissioners then joined the rural tax division in complimenting the honorees and further underscored the need for the rapid rotations amongst the staff but quickly called four the formulation of strategies that will minimize staff commute between central office and that of the county offices. They noted that this is all about bringing reduction in out station staff frequent travel to Monrovia to enable them focus on the daunting task of in-land tax revenue mobilization.

'Moving To The Billion', as currently being emphasized by LRA top management, the LRA bosses reminded the LRA out station staff of their respective responsibility and that of all national tax revenue worker and as such, every member of the rural tax division must make it a priority in the implementation of their tax revenue collection task for the country.

Commissioner Talery in further assertions, urged the group which is an integral part of his division to maximize their engagement with local authorities and institutions while at the same time getting involve with the robust investigation of every business certificates presented to them at their respective areas of assignment.

This according to the Commissioner, will eventually advert and deter any unscrupulous act by would be Taxpayers found in the habit of violating the tax revenue laws of Liberia. By: Alvin Jask (LRA Communication chief)