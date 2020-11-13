Liberia: Pastor Abandons Flock

-to mine gold

Several members and leaders of the Church of God Glory Ministry International (CGMI) in Battery Factory Community have accused Pastor Joe Wiles Allison, their spiritual leader, for abandoning them to allegedly mine gold in Lower Margibi County.

The aggrieved church members, including Deacons Roberts Johnson; Wallace Sherman, and Elder Stephens Bannaba, narrated that Pastor Allison has been out of the church for seven months without prior information on his whereabouts, leaving them to wonder why he left the work of God.

According to them, Pastor Allison allegedly left the Church at the time that some portion of the edifice had broken down, compelling the congregation to worship in a zinc shack.

They noted the decision by Pastor Allison to quite the ministry work is causing serious embarrassment for the smooth operation of the church, as some of the members have already started leaving for other churches.

The CGMI, situated at the bank of the Mesurado River in Battery Factory Community, has a membership of 250 devout Christians.

The edifice was constructed in 2004, but members lament the building is gradually being threatened by erosion from the St. Paul River, something, they said Pastor Allison allegedly ignored until a large portion of the structure collapsed recently.

According to them, Pastor Allison asked them through mobile communication recently to pray with him, as things are not going well with the mission he went on in Margibi County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They said his plead has aggravated some of the church members, who think the action of their spiritual leader was solely intended to undermine activities of the church.

However, when the spiritual mother of the church was contacted yesterday at her residence in Battery Factory on the prevailing situation at the church, she confirmed the members' allegation.

Mother Mamie Y. K. Allison disclosed her husband, Pastor Joe Wiles Allison has been operating a gold creek in Lower Margibi County prior to becoming pastor for the church, so she sees no reason why some members of the ministry are complaining to the media.

Mother Allison continued that God would not come down from Heaven to provide money for the renovation of the edifice, but rather through collective efforts of every member, including her husband, Pastor Allison, and that which he has embarked upon.