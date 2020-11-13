South Africa: The ANC Is Dealing With Its Corruption Cases, Ramaphosa Reassures House

13 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

President Cyril Ramaphosa couldn't dodge questions over corruption charges against ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and others in the governing party. But he got his own back over the DA's call to ditch black empowerment.

It's gobsmacking that the ANC parliamentary caucus could think opposition parties would ignore two-time fraud accused ANC MP Bongani Bongo featuring on Thursday's presidential question paper.

In and out of court in Cape Town since November 2019 for allegedly attempting to bribe the parliamentary Eskom State Capture inquiry evidence leader, Bongo in October 2020 was charged as one of 11 accused in a Mpumalanga land sale-related fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering case.

But Bongo, comparatively speaking, was the small fry. DA leader John Steenhuisen had his eyes set on ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, who'll be in court in Bloemfontein on Friday on corruption, money laundering and fraud charges related to the R255-million asbestos audit scam.

Steenhuisen's double whammy followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's defence of his administration's fight against corruption and State Capture with numbers and stats on cases investigated and before courts.

"If all of that is really true and you really are committed to rooting out corruption, how is it Ace Magashule...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

