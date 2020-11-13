Kenya: Elderly Conservationists Pass On Skills to the Youth

A group of elderly conservationists in Meru have started a mentorship programme to train youths on traditional methods that discouraged cutting down of indigenous trees to tackle climate change.

The about 20 youths, many of whom use social media, visited various depleted water towers and forests, and also participated in an exercise to plant indigenous and fruit trees.

The initiative of the Farm Forestry Smallholder Producers Association of Kenya aims at passing the best ancient methods to the youngsters who will, in turn, share them through social media and skits.

Ms Zipporah Matumbi, one of the mentors, said they were concerned that the youth were not taking an active role in efforts to reverse effects of climate change and wanted to recruit them.

She said some of the myths and beliefs, such as forests being sacred, helped conserve the forests and only mature trees were harvested for useful purposes.

"We believe the old are the custodians of a wealth of information that has enabled us to succeed over the years. We want it tapped and passed on to the young generation so that they do not die with the knowledge. The youth will also pass on the information to other younger people through their platforms," said Ms Matumbi.

Meru Environment Chief Officer Kinoti Mwebia says the county had set a target of increasing forest cover from the current 18 per cent to 30 per cent by 2040.

He said they had gazetted 39 bare hills where they intended to plant trees in partnership with the Kenya Forest Service and community groups in a bid to replenish them.

Mr Mwebia said they have already planted 200,000 seedlings in Mweru and Njura hills, which are 100ha and 38ha respectively.

Mr Edwin Kamau said Meru was being used to gauge the success of youth involvement.

Ms Esther Chauria, 70, said the Meru culture prohibited unnecessary cutting of certain indigenous trees like mugumo and mwiria trees by instilling discipline among the residents.

She said she believed that elders would slaughter goats in forests and say prayers for rain, and their pleas were often answered.

"Our ancestors were not stupid when they warned us against cutting certain indigenous trees. The indigenous trees have a better shade which is refreshing and one can relax under it and get cured of some diseases," said Ms Chauria.

Mr Kelvin Thuranira, a youth, said the programme was an eye-opener and he had learnt a lot of traditional techniques used in conservation.

He said the main challenge faced by the youths was that many did not have land to plant trees to practise what they learnt.

"Even if it is just a small portion, please hive it off for your children so that they plant their trees for them to actively participate in conservation," said Mr Thuranira.