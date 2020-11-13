Africa: CAF President Ahmad Sends Condolences On the Death of Ghana's Former President Rawlings

13 November 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

On behalf of the CAF Executive Committee and the African football family, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has on Thursday (12 November 2020) sent a message of condolence to the president of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to express his sadness and shock on the death of former President, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings.

"I am shocked and saddened to learn of the death of His Excellency, Jerry Rawlings. I hasten to extend to you, on behalf of all the members of the CAF Executive Committee, the sincerest condolences. I know that this cruel loss has brought immense sorrow for the whole country and I would like you to know that we are sharing in this pain. May God bless his soul and grant him mercy," Ahmad said.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday 12 November 2020 at a hospital in Accra after a short illness. He was 73.

Rawlings led Ghana for a brief time in 1979, before being the Head of State of Ghana in 1981. He was elected as the fourth President of Ghana in January 1993 and stepped down in January 2001.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared seven days of national mourning following the death of Rawlings. "A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss," he said in a statement.

