Ethiopia: Dr. Mulu Nega Appointed As Chief Executive of Tigray Regional State

13 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed that Dr. Mulu Nega has been appointed as the Chief Executive of the Provisional Administration of Tigray National Regional State.

The appointment is made on the basis of the decision of the House of Federation and the Council of Ministers Regulation "Concerning the Provisional Administration of the Tigray National Regional State."

The Chief Executive will recruit and appoint heads to lead executive organs of the regional state from political parties legally operating in the region, Prime Minister Abiy stated in his Face-Book Page today.

