Nigeria: Atiku Reacts to Death of Jerry Rawlings

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Thursday mourned the death of ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings.

Rawlings was said to have died of covid-19 related complications at the age of 73. Describing his as African giant, the former vice-president said that "Rawlings tenure as leader of Ghana remains emblematic with the restoration of that country. Even after office, he stood tall for African unity and renaissance.

"He represented a generation of leaders who gave their all for the rebirth of his country and Africa at large. I pray for a pleasant repose of his soul and console with the people of Ghana; his contemporaries and current leaders in Africa on the loss of a worthy patriot."

