Nigeria: Atiku Reacts to Death of Jerry Rawlings

12 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Thursday mourned the death of ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings.

Rawlings was said to have died of covid-19 related complications at the age of 73. Describing his as African giant, the former vice-president said that "Rawlings tenure as leader of Ghana remains emblematic with the restoration of that country. Even after office, he stood tall for African unity and renaissance.

"He represented a generation of leaders who gave their all for the rebirth of his country and Africa at large. I pray for a pleasant repose of his soul and console with the people of Ghana; his contemporaries and current leaders in Africa on the loss of a worthy patriot."

