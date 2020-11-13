Nigeria: Davido, Fally Ipupa to Perform At AFRIMMA 2020 Virtual Awards

13 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

As the countdown to the 7th edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA) kicks off, the organisers have announced some of the African acts that will be performing on the virtual stage.

They include Nigerian Afro-pop star Davido, who just released his third studio album 'A Better Time', Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, and Kenyan musical act Nadia Mukami among others.

This year, the theme of the awards show is 'Destination Africa'. According to the President/CEO of AFRIMMA Anderson Obiagwu, "We are taking you on a music journey into the sounds of Africa, the beauty of African music lies in the diversity and the AFRIMMA virtual awards would be a showcase event."

He further stressed that this year's show will explore the different regions in Africa, and promises to be an epoch ceremony as revered names like Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, Aya Nakamura, Soraia Ramos, Davido and Master KG all earned nominations, while newbies like Oxlade, J Derobie, Zeynab and so on got their first AFRIMMA nominations.

The virtual ceremony will commence at 1pm CST on November 15, 2020 and will be transmitted via the awards YouTube page.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

