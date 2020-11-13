Rwanda/Cape Verde: Afcon Qualifiers - Amavubi Hold Cape Verde to Goalless Draw

12 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda's Amavubi settled for a goalless draw against Cape Verde on Thursday as they picked up their first point in Group F in the ongoing qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Vincent Mashami's side started the better side for a short while before Cape Verde quickly reorganised to take control of ball possession.

Strikers Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge started upfront but the duo's impact was arguably below par as they failed to create any major threat for the home side's goalie.

On the other hand, the hosts had a number of significant chances to break the deadlock but man of the match Olivier Kwizera was fantastic in goal to keep Amavubi in the game.

After three match rounds, Rwanda has not scored a single goal and conceded 3 goals. São Tomé and Príncipe is the only other side that has not scored yet.

Meanwhile, in another Group F encounter, Cameroon thrashed Mozambique 4- 1 with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar (twice) and Clinton N'Jie scoring for Cameroon while Kamo-Kamo pulled one back for the visitors.

African football giants Cameroon top the group with 7 points, three ahead of second-placed Mozambique. Cape Verde are third with 3 points, whereas Rwanda is bottom with one point.

Rwanda hosts Cape Verde on match-day 4 next week on Tuesday, November 17, the very day Mozambique will also be hosting Cameroon.

Amavubi could jump to second position if they manage a victory against Cape Verde and hope that Cameroon beat Mozambique again.

Thursday

Group F Cape Verde 0-0 Rwanda Cameroon 4- 1 Mozambique

