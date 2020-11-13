Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Afcon Qualifier - We'll Shock Nigerians - Sierra Leone Coach

12 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Sierra Leone coach John Keister has admitted that he will be facing a tough side in the Super Eagles but expressed confidence and determination to secure maximum points against the Super Eagles.

"I want the nation to be positive about the outcome from the first leg," he remarked during a press conference. "The team's rebuilding process starts now, and I've put together some of the best players to upset the Nigerians," he added.

The major highlight of the squad was including USL Championship joint top scorer Augustus Williams who will be eyeing his international debut, besides Anderlecht striker Mustapha Bundu.

Former AC Millan midfielder Rodney Strasser who now plays for Turun Palloseura, Randers forward Alhaji Kamara, and 32-year-old Mohamed "Medo" Kamara return to the squad. Forward Kei Kamara (36) made a U-turn on his retirement from international football as was announced last November.

FC Kallon's goal machine Hassan Milla Sesay and teammate Emmanuel Samadia join China-based striker Mohamed Buya Turay, US-based Mustapha Dumbuya, and Orebro SK left-back Kevin Wright as they rejoin regular suspects as Skipper Umara Bangura and Iceland Based winger Kwame Quee.

Sierra Leone trail Group L with a lone point following a 1-1 home draw with Lesotho and 1-0 away defeat to Benin.

Friday (13 November) encounter will mark the fifteenth meeting between the two West African Nations in competitive and friendly internationals. Sierra Leone has won two, lost nine, and drew three of their games with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Zimbabwe's Struggling Teachers Reject Govt Salary Offer
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.