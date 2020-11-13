Nigeria: 1,140 Active Covid-19 Cases Managed in Lagos Communities - Commissioner

12 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that 1140 active cases of COVID-19 were being managed in Lagos communities under the state's home-based care programme.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi on Thursday while giving the state's COVID-19 update.

The commissioner said that the active cases were receiving treatment via the EkoTelemed services.

He said that 93 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos on Nov. 10 from a total of 1077 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state.

"The new cases brings the total number of confirmed #COVID19 infections in Lagos to 22,086," he said.

According to him, 148,248 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Lagos since the inception of the pandemic.

"2,482 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID19 Care Centres following full recovery.

"18,214 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID19Lagos Response Team have fully recovered," he said.

Abayomi added that 35 of the cases were currently under isolation and receiving treatment in public and private COVID-19 Care Centres in the state.

Earlier, Abayomi had warned that COVID-19 was still in the state as evidenced in the number of cases being recorded in communities' daily and occasional deaths from severe complications

"The erroneous belief that COVID-19 has been conquered and is no more in Nigeria should be discarded.

"Based on our data, this assumption is invalid," he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

