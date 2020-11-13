Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Aribo Sets Super Eagles Target Ahead of Sierra Leone Clash

Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo has explained his desire to score in every game he plays for the Nigeria national team.

The 24-year-old will be expected to play a significant role when the Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Friday. Aribo has been delivering impressive performances for the West Africans since making a goalscoring debut against Ukraine in October 2019.

"I'm enjoying it here in Benin. It's very overwhelming and I'm happy to see that the fans are here with us and they're supporting us so it's a good feeling," Aribo told Super Eagles media.